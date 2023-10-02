A man who is suspected of murdering three of his family members in January has been apprehended more than half a year since he allegedly committed the crime.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, three family members – 68-year-old Sonia Ramirez, 72-year-old George Ramirez and 43-year-old David Ramirez – were all found shot to death by deputies from the Chino Hills Sheriff’s Station in their home on the 4800 block of Ramona Avenue in the unincorporated area of Montclair on Jan. 30.

Within weeks, deputies had identified the suspect as 29-year-old Pete Renteria, one of the Ramirez family’s relatives, but his whereabouts remained unknown.

Renteria managed to avoid capture for eight months before he was arrested for an unrelated crime in the city of Upland on Saturday, police said.

Authorities would not disclose the nature of the crime Renteria committed on Saturday that led to his arrest.

He is currently being held at the West Valley Detention Center.