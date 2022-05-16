The suspect in the Laguna Woods church shooting that killed one person and wounded five others was identified Monday as a 68-year-old Las Vegas man.

The suspected gunman, David Chou, was booked on one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sunday afternoon shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities are still trying to determine the motive behind the violence at the church.

The attack happened during a lunch after the morning service at Geneva Presbyterian, where dozens of people were gathered.

One person, identified only as a man, was shot and killed. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Five other people were wounded, including an 86-year-old woman and four men aged 66, 92, 82 and 75. They were all Asian, officials said.

The shooting came to an end when, in an act of “extraordinary heroism,” the church’s congregants overpowered the suspect and hogtied him with an extension cord until first responders arrived, authorities said.

“I think it’s safe to say, had people not intervened, it could’ve been a lot worse,” Undersheriff Jeff Hallock said. “There were 30 to 40 people inside.”

After the deadly shooting, investigators reporting finding two handguns at the scene.

Since the guns were serialized, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives placed “urgent trace” on the firearms to determine who bought them, officials said.

