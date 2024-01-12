The suspect in the slaying of a man whose body was found in a barrel in Malibu Lagoon is facing a new murder charge.

Joshua Lee Simmons, 37, is set to be arraigned next Friday for the fatal shooting of Anthony Soloc, 50, in Inglewood last January.

In October 2023, Simmons and another man were arrested for the murder of 32-year-old Javonnta Murphy, an aspiring rapper whose body was found inside a 55-gallon plastic drum in the shallow water of Malibu Lagoon in late July.

Joshua Lee Simmons, 36, was captured on surveillance cameras during an alleged smash-and-grab robbery attempt at Meza’s Jewelry in El Monte on Sept. 2, 2023. (El Monte PD)

Javonnta Murphy, 32, an aspiring rapper and musician, seen in a family photo. (Courtesy photo)

Authorities are investigating whether Murphy’s slaying was retaliation for the murder of rapper Pop Smoke in 2020. Murphy’s brother was one of five people originally arrested in the rapper’s death, but he was later cleared.

While investigating Simmons, authorities learned that he was the suspect in a bizarre attempted robbery caught on video in September 2023 when he allegedly sprayed employees of an El Monte jewelry store with bear repellent before being forced out of the store with no shirt on.

He also faces several charges in connection with the El Monte case.