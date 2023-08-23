Authorities are searching for more possible victims of a man arrested earlier this month on suspicion of assault to commit rape, the Santa Monica Police Department posted on its Facebook page Monday.

Police say 27-year-old Fernando Chavez met with his victim while working in downtown Los Angeles.

Fernando Chavez is seen in an image provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

After Chavez finished his shift, the two went to a beach in Santa Monica.

That’s where police say the victim was violently assaulted for refusing to have sex with Chavez.

Chavez was arrested on Aug. 4 on suspicion of assault to commit rape, the post stated.

He remains in custody and is being held without bail.

Investigators are searching for any additional victims or witnesses in the case.

Chavez also has a pending case with the Orange County Police Department.

He is suspected of assault to commit rape and forcible penetration with a foreign object in that case.

Anyone with further information about Chavez, or who believes they may have been victimized by him, is urged to call Detective Holloway at 310-458-8934 or the watch commander at 310-458-8427.