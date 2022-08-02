First responders gather at Ivar Avenue near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market where reports of shots fired led to a standoff on July 31, 2022. (KTLA)

A 42-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting near the Hollywood Farmers’ Market over the weekend, officials announced Tuesday.

Joseph DeLaCruz faces one felony count each of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, first-degree burglary with person present, criminal threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition, vandalism causing $400 or more in damage or destruction of property and discharge of firearm with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

DeLaCruz is accused of threatening a woman with a gun on the morning of July 31 and then shooting “several rounds” from his apartment’s balcony on the 1600 block of Cosmo Street.

The shooting damaged buildings and a vehicle, officials said.

DeLaCruz is also accused of breaking through the wall of his apartment and into his neighbor’s unit, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody after an hourslong standoff with police.

No injuries were reported during the ordeal.

“It’s extremely fortunate that no one was injured in this brazen act of violence,” L.A. County District Attorney George Gascón said. “We cannot tolerate the indiscriminate firing of a weapon into an area frequented by so many innocent members of our community. Everyone should be able to enjoy a Sunday morning without being worried about being struck by a random bullet.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.