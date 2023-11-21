A 54-year-old Upland man is dead after an hours-long standoff with law enforcement in San Bernardino County Monday night came to a violent end when the home erupted in flames and the suspect was killed as he ran out.

The incident unfolded at around 3:15 p.m. Monday when deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department went to a residence in the 1500 block of Fairwood Way in Upland to serve a search warrant.

According to a SBSD news release, deputies contacted two individuals at the home when a third person inside, later identified as Charles Staudenmayer, began firing on authorities and barricading himself in the home.

The sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement Division, along with officers from the Upland Police Department, responded to the area to assist. For several hours, crisis negotiators attempted to get the 54-year-old to come out of the home, officials said.

At some point during the standoff, when deputies deployed tear gas and attempted to enter the home, authorities claim the suspect began setting off explosives, according to reporting by CBS News Los Angeles.

More than six hours after the incident began, at approximately 9:28 p.m., a fire broke out in the house.

A home is seen in flames after an hours-long SWAT standoff on Nov. 20, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Home erupts into flames after hours-long standoff

A home is seen in flames after an hours-long SWAT standoff on Nov. 20, 2023. (OnScene TV)

A home is seen in flames after an hours-long SWAT standoff on Nov. 20, 2023. (OnScene TV)

Video of the scene obtained by KTLA showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the residence as crews with the Upland Fire Department attempted to douse the blaze. Nearby residences were also evacuated as a precaution.

As the home was engulfed in flames, Staudenmayer exited and was killed by deputies, authorities said.

No one else was inside the home during the standoff and fire. Authorities also said no other injuries were reported.

Officials with the San Bernardino County Fire Department are investigating the cause of the fire, while detectives with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are investigating the “lethal use of force encounter.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Candelario Sahagun with the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME or online at WeTip.