Five people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Seal Beach on Feb. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

An alleged hit-and-run driver who caused a violent crash, sending five teenage girls to the hospital in Seal Beach just over a week ago has been arrested, authorities announced on Sunday.

The brutal crash occurred on Feb. 11 at around 7:11 p.m. at the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Main Street.

Surveillance footage released by the Seal Beach Police Department shows the moment the driver, now identified as 23-year-old Jahson Imgrund, blew through a red light in a gold 1987 Mercedes Benz 300 and struck the sedan carrying five teenage girls.

All five of the victims, members of Premier Dance Arts of Los Alamitos, had been dancing together earlier in the day and were on the way to a dinner reservation when they were hit.

Four of the girls were knocked unconscious by the sheer force of the impact. All five of the girls were rushed to the hospital. Two of the teens sustained very serious injuries.

Imgrund, a resident of Lake Forest, also collided with a bus stop after the initial crash. He then fled the scene on foot and authorities have been looking for him since.

Investigators had been reviewing surveillance footage of the area, as well as working with the Orange County Sheriff’s Crime Lab to process physical evidence from the suspect’s vehicle. Officials and volunteers canvassed neighborhoods for surveillance footage and additional witness statement, the Seal Beach Police Department said in a news release.

The investigation helped identify Imgrund as a person of interest.

“On Sunday, February 19th, 2023, Imgrund surrendered himself to the Seal Beach Police Department,” authorities said in a news release.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody and booked for felony hit-and-run with serious bodily injury.

Authorities continue to investigate the case and ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Investigator Officer James Dowdell at 562-799-4100 ext. 1627 or at jdowell@sealbeachca.gov.