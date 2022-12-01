Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Police announced an arrest Thursday in the slaying of a Lancaster man who was found shot to death in a Winnetka home over the weekend.

Bilal Abdullah, 43, was found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 20000 block of Sherman Way on Sunday.

Within days, the Los Angeles Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Tony Ross in connection with the killing.

Officers located and arrested Ross in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita on Wednesday, the police department stated.

Investigators believe Ross entered the home and confronted Abdullah in an upstairs bedroom before opening fire.

Several shots were heard before the gunman fled the residence in a maroon sedan, police said.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Ross is being held on $2 million bail.

Anyone with further information is asked to call police at 818-374-9550. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.