A suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with two security guards in the South Central area of Los Angeles Sunday morning, police said.

The shootout occurred around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Los Angeles Street and Washington Boulevard.

One security guard was rushed to a local hospital after being shot in the leg.

A suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with two security guards in the South Central neighborhood of Los Angeles. (KTLA)

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to LAPD, a second suspect, described only as a woman, was also arrested.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting and police did not immediately say who the security guards were working for.