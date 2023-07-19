Police are searching for whoever was involved in a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured at an Inglewood marketplace Tuesday night.

First responders were called to the intersection of Rosewood Avenue and Arbor Vitae Street around 10:30 p.m.

Jose Guadalupe Valenzuela is seen in this image provided by family members.

Firefighters found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members later identified the man as Jose Guadalupe Valenzuela.

Two others were taken to local hospitals in unknown condition.

Both of the transported victims were described as men but no further information about them was released.

Video from the scene showed a gray Honda Civic surrounded by crime scene tape and multiple evidence markers.

Police investigate a fatal shooting in Inglewood on July 18, 2023. (KeyNews.TV)

Investigators do not believe the men were shooting at each other so they are still searching for a gunman, police at the scene told KTLA.

No suspect description was immediately released.

Witnesses said the shooter left in a silver sedan but police have not confirmed the information

The shooting does not appear to be gang-related.