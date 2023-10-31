A man was arrested after allegedly punching an officer in the face during a foot pursuit in Ventura on Monday.

The suspect was identified as Rayvonn Richardson, 26, from Newbury Park, according to the Ventura Police Department.

Officers responded to reports of a man peering into parked vehicles and checking car door handles outside of a 99 Cents Only Store at 1425 S. Victoria Ave. around 5:30 p.m.

Arriving officers spotted Richardson and attempted to contact him but he fled the area on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, police were able to detain him.

During the scuffle, Richardson “violently resisted” and was able to break free from officers, police said. He then punched one of the officers in the face before running away again.

Authorities chased Richardson through the surrounding area and eventually circled back to a spot where some of their patrol cars were parked.

“Through a partially open window, Richardson was able to gain access to the driver’s side of one of the locked police units,” officials said.

After officers grabbed ahold of him, Richardson continued resisting officers but was eventually taken into custody, police said.

Three officers suffered minor injuries during the confrontation, officials said.

Authorities discovered Richardson was currently on parole for criminal threats and has a history of arrests for robbery, criminal threats, possession of a controlled substance, and resisting arrest.

Richardson was booked at the Ventura County Jail on multiple charges including Resisting/Assaulting a Police Officer, Attempted Vehicle Theft, Vehicle Tampering and Parole Violation.