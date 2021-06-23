Suspect shot and killed on 10 Fwy in Fontana after dangerous chase of big rig driving in wrong direction

Officers shot and killed a suspect on the 10 Freeway in Fontana Wednesday after a dangerous pursuit of a big rig that was traveling in the wrong direction, officials said.

The chase began shortly before midnight on 210 Freeway in San Bernardino after a caller reported a big rig heading the wrong way, California Highway Patrol Officer Ramon Duran said.

Law enforcement responded and a chase went on for about an hour, with the driver traveling on to the 10 Freeway, going head-on into incoming traffic.

As a chopper directed them from overhead, officers met the truck with a road block near Sierra Avenue, where the driver attempted a U-turn with the large vehicle, Duran said.

As the driver tried to move the big rig, officers moved in to try to take him into custody.

That’s when officers shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead. It’s unclear what prompted law enforcement to open fire. The unidentified suspect was only described as being a man.

Video showed CHP officers performing CPR on someone on the freeway next to the semi-truck. What appeared to be four bullet holes were visible in the big rig’s windshield and its drive-side window appeared shattered.

Duran told KTLA the chase was “extremely dangerous.”

“We’re not talking about a small vehicle. We’re talking about a big rig here,” the officer said. “What could have happened could have been catastrophic. Obviously we’re fortunate that no innocent victims were injured during this incident.”

During the chase, drivers were advised to stay off freeways in the Inland Empire.

The 10 Freeway’s eastbound lanes were shut down completely at the site of the shooting. CHP at 5 a.m. said lanes will remain closed at Sierra for at least six to seven more hours.

The westbound lanes of the freeway were initially closed at Cedar but later reopened earlier Wednesday.

No officers were injured during the incident.

“A big rig is something that’s very difficult to stop once momentum is going, so we’re fortunate that the vehicle did come to a stop and no one else was injured,” Duran said.

It’s unclear if there were any other passengers in the big rig during the chase. Video showed officers detaining a man with a bandaged arm at the scene.

Details of the shooting remained scarce Wednesday morning and no further details were immediately available.