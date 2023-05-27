A suspect was shot by officers after he allegedly threatened customers at a Burbank Home Depot on May 27, 2023. (KeyNews)

A man was shot and killed by officers outside of a Home Depot in Burbank on Saturday afternoon.

Police received a call from the male suspect who said he was inside a vehicle parked outside the store on the 1200 block of Flower Street around 4 p.m., according to Burbank Police.

He told officers that he had a gun and had threatened to shoot customers.

The suspect provided a description of the vehicle he was in. When police arrived at the scene, they found the suspect still seated inside his car.

“The officers and the man had a brief verbal exchange followed by the suspect’s aggressive actions which precipitated an officer-involved shooting,” authorities said.

A suspect was shot by officers after he allegedly threatened customers at a Burbank Home Depot on May 27, 2023. (KeyNews)

A suspect was shot by officers after he allegedly threatened customers at a Burbank Home Depot on May 27, 2023. (KeyNews)

A suspect was shot by officers after he allegedly threatened customers at a Burbank Home Depot on May 27, 2023. (KeyNews)

A suspect was shot by officers after he allegedly threatened customers at a Burbank Home Depot on May 27, 2023. (KeyNews)

A suspect was shot by officers after he allegedly threatened customers at a Burbank Home Depot on May 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Medical aid was provided and he was transported to the Providence Holy Cross Trauma Center where he later died from his injuries.

Images of the scene show a large police presence as shoppers in the area looked on.

No officers were injured during the incident. The suspect’s information has not been released pending identification by the L.A. County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office.

The parking lot and roadways near the Home Depot have been cordoned off as police continue investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at 818-238-3210.