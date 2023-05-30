A person who is believed to have stabbed four people in Long Beach was shot by police Tuesday, officials said.

The incident was reported just before noon in the 4600 block of East 2nd Street, according to Long Beach police.

Four people were treated for stab wounds; three were released from the scene, while one was transported to a trauma center in unknown condition, Long Beach fire officials said.

Responding officers located the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred, police said without elaborating.

A male was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, fire officials said.

“There is no current threat to public safety,” the agency tweeted.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed a large police presence at the scene.

KTLA’s Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.