Police are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly robbed a victim at an ATM machine in San Marino on Tuesday.

The robbery happened at a Chase Bank located at 2270 Huntington Drive around 8:21 a.m., according to San Marino Police.

As the victim was withdrawing cash from the ATM, a male suspect approached the victim while brandishing a handgun, police said.

After demanding the victim hand over the withdrawn cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot. He was last spotted heading south on Ridgeway Road, then eastbound on Roanoke Road, police said.

The suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male in his early 20s. He stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a black bill displaying the letters “DR” on the front, a black and white sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a black facemask.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Marino Police Department at 626-300-0720. Anonymous tips can be submitted to lacrimestoppers.com or by calling 800-222-8477.