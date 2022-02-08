Suspect sought in deadly Palmdale shooting considered armed and dangerous

Rudy Rodriguez Jr. is seen in two images provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are asking the public for help Tuesday in their search for a man suspected in a fatal shooting in Palmdale last month.

The killing took place around 10 a.m. on Jan. 21, in the 4100 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The victim, identified as 34-year-old Frank Fuentes, was found with fatal gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators identified the suspect as 35-year-old Rudy Anthony Rodriguez, Jr.

No details about the shooting, or what may have led to it, were immediately available.

Rodriguez should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

He was described as a Hispanic man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe Rodriguez recently shaved and may look more like he did in an image from 2008, which they provided along with a more recent photo.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.