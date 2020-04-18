Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Anaheim motel

Ysrael Garxza, 38, pictured in photos released by the Anaheim Police Department on April 17, 2020.

Police reached out to the public Friday in hopes of tracking down a man who they say shot another man to death at an Anaheim motel earlier this week.

Ysrael Garza, 38, is wanted in connection with Tuesday morning’s fatal shooting of Todd Megna, 51, of Orange at the Anaheim Lodge, 837 S. Beach Blvd., according to the Anaheim Police Department.

“Garza should be considered armed and dangerous,” the department said in a written statement.

Homicide victim Todd Megna, 51, of Orange, pictured in a photo released by the Anaheim Police Department on April 15, 2020.

He’s described as Latino, 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators released recent surveillance photos of Garza, but cautioned in the statement that “homicide suspects will often alter their appearance to avoid detection.”

Further details, including a motive in the killing, were not available Friday night.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Anaheim Police Department Homicide Detail at 714-321-3669. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Detectives investigate a fatal shooting at the Anaheim Lodge, 837 S. Beach Blvd. in Anaheim, on April 14, 2020. (Anaheim Police Department)