Deputies are engaged in a standoff with a suspect following a pursuit in South Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

The pursuit started around 8 p.m. and the driver eventually stopped near Marbrisa Avenue and Walnut Terrace where authorities surrounded the vehicle.

The suspect was previously arrested for murder and is currently wanted for a parole violation, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sky5 images show the suspect barricading himself inside a white van and refusing to come out.

A driver stands off with Los Angeles County deputies in South L.A. on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

A driver stands off with Los Angeles County deputies in South L.A. on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

A driver stands off with Los Angeles County deputies in South L.A. on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

A driver stands off with Los Angeles County deputies in South L.A. on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

A driver stands off with Los Angeles County deputies in South L.A. on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

A driver stands off with Los Angeles County deputies in South L.A. on May 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Moments later, he hops out of the van holding what appears to be a knife while running around on the sidewalk and swinging his body around in different directions.

As authorities closed in on him, he starts running down the street. As he is cornered again, authorities shoot what appear to be non-lethal rubber bullets at the suspect while he continues gesturing into the air with the knife. At one point, he appears to hold the knife against his chest.

The entire street remains cordoned off as LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau was dispatched to the scene.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

This developing story will be updated.