Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month.
The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside the clinic.
Security cameras show the suspect using a crowbar to pry open cabinets and grabbing 14 iPad devices before getting away.
The case remains under investigation and authorities are searching for the suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.
Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.