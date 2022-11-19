Burglary suspect caught on camera in Westlake Village on Nov. 4, 2022 in a photo provided by the L.A. County Sheriff.

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who ransacked a medical clinic in Westlake Village earlier this month.

The burglary happened on Nov. 4 around 3:43 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the suspect shattered a window to gain entry into a treatment room inside the clinic.

Security cameras show the suspect using a crowbar to pry open cabinets and grabbing 14 iPad devices before getting away.

Burglary suspect caught on camera in Westlake Village on Nov. 4, 2022 in a photo provided by the L.A. County Sheriff.

The case remains under investigation and authorities are searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at 818-878-1808.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.