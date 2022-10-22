One person was taken into custody Saturday after he allegedly told law enforcement that an explosion was going to rock an Orange County train station.

The subject of the threat was a train station in Laguna Niguel, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency dispatchers were contacted by the man around 8:50 p.m. He apparently warned dispatchers that explosions were going to go off at the train station at an unknown time.

Deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad responded to the train station and quickly shut it down.

Paseo de Colinas, a nearby street, was also closed as part of the investigation.

By around 1:35 p.m., the Sheriff’s Department said they were able to locate and detain the man believed responsible for the threats.

The train station and its surroundings were still being cleared Saturday morning, but officials said they expected to have them reopened soon.