Suspect walks into Fontana Police Department following hit-and-run crash that killed man in wheelchair

Jonathan Rodriguez is seen in an image provided by the Fontana Police Department on May 28, 2020.

A suspect turned himself in to police following a fatal hit-and-run crash that left a man in a motorized wheelchair dead in Fontana.

Authorities responded to the crash about 9:41 p.m. Wednesday, the Fontana Police Department stated in a news release.

Arriving officers found a 55-year-old man down at the scene. The victim, who has not been identified, later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the victim had been riding on Foothill Boulevard in a motorized wheelchair prior to the collision.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez, fled the scene in a white 2001 Ford Taurus, which was found unoccupied a short distance from the crash scene.

Rodriguez, a resident of Fontana, later arrived at the Fontana Police Department to turn himself in.

Anyone with further information about the crash is asked to contact the police department at 909-350-7770.