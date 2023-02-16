Police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap and rob multiple victims at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The suspect had approached victims in two different parking structures on campus, according to UCLA police.

He is described as a Black male between 25 and 40 years old. He stands 5 feet 10 inches tall, has a slim build and has short, dark hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with white lettering and light blue jeans.

The first incident happened on Feb. 5 near Parking Structure 1 around 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

The suspect approached a victim and held onto her hands while refusing to let go, police said. He demanded she hand over money and attempted to take her to another location, claiming he had a gun with him.

The second incident happened a short time later, around 6:45 p.m., police said. Two victims reported the suspect had approached them near Parking Structure 7 while attempting to take them to another location, authorities said.

In both instances, the victims were able to escape and safely leave the area.

Witnesses say the man was seen carrying a red/orange blanket with him during the second incident. Another witness later described coming into contact with someone who resembled the suspect and was wearing a black puffy jacket with a missing right sleeve.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. Freund at the UCLA Police Department at 310-825-1491 or the UCLA Police Department Anonymous Reporting Line at 310-794-5824 and refer to report #23-0283.