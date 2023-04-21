Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a man while he was dining at a Santa Monica restaurant on Thursday.

An assault was reported at a California Pizza Kitchen located at 210 Wilshire Boulevard around 7:43 p.m., according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found an overturned table at the restaurant’s outdoor patio with broken dishes and food strewn across the floor.

The victim was found “bleeding from cuts on his hand,” police said. The suspect had fled the area before police arrived.

The victim said, without provocation, the suspect approached him while he was sitting at his table and picked up two chairs before slamming them down on the table.

“At some point during the altercation, the victim fell to the ground and cut his hand on broken dishware on the floor,” said police.

He was transported to the hospital with lacerations. The victim and the suspect did not know each other, according to police.

The suspect is described as a White male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180-200 pounds with a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green or brown jacket, an orange sweater, a white undershirt, blue jeans, and blue-framed glasses.

The suspect may also be a homeless person, authorities said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact SMPD Sergeant Goodwin at 310-458-8451, or email chad.goodwin@santamonica.gov. The public can also call the Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.