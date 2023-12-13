A suspect remains at large after a man was stabbed to death on a Metro train in South Los Angeles Tuesday.

The victim was identified by the Los Angeles Police Department as 27-year-old Jalil Sosa Illera.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 2400 block of South Flower Street at around 3:44 p.m.

Police say Illera boarded the Metro E Line train from the LATTC/Ortho Institute Station in Historic South Central and become involved in an altercation with the suspect while on board.

During the confrontation, Illera was stabbed multiple times by the unidentified suspect, police said.

A man was killed after being stabbed on an E-Line Metro train in South Los Angeles on Dec. 12, 2023. (KTLA)

Illera was able to drive himself home after the stabbing and was then transported to the hospital by paramedics. He later died from his injuries, authorities said.

The suspect fled the scene before authorities could arrive.

On Wednesday, the LAPD released surveillance images of the suspect in hopes the public may recognize him.

Suspect wanted after allegedly stabbing a man to death aboard a Metro train in South L.A. on Dec. 12, 2023. (Los Angeles Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Hispanic or Filipino man who stands about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black sweater with white lettering on the front, light blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives John Meneses or Justin Howarth at 213-996-4144. The public can also call the LAPD at 310-726-7700 or 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.