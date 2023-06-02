Phots of a suspect wanted for allegedly knocking down a woman after stealing her purse in Santa Ana on May 11, 2023. (Santa Ana Police Department)

Police are searching for a man wanted for allegedly robbing a woman before knocking her down in Santa Ana.

The incident took place on May 11 on the 2000 block of South Grand Avenue around 1:36 p.m., according to Santa Ana Police.

A female victim was walking on the sidewalk when the suspect approached her and grabbed her purse off her shoulder, police said. The maneuver knocked the woman to the ground.

The suspect held onto the purse and fled the area shortly after, authorities said. He remains at large.

Video and images of the suspect were released by the police department on Friday.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Greaver at Dgreaver@Santa-Ana.org or call 714-245-8362.