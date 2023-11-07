Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a North Hills strip club.

The suspect, Savin Seng, 38, was identified as the man accused of murdering Gabriel Isiguzo, 20, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting happened on March 7, 2022 outside the Synn Gentlemen’s Club on the 8300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard around 2 a.m.

Isiguzo was picking up his girlfriend who worked at the club when he reportedly got into a dispute with Seng in the parking lot. Seng allegedly shot him and fled the scene, police said.

Isiguzo was transported to the hospital by paramedics but later died from his injuries.

In April 2023, Isiguzo’s family and friends gathered at the All Saints Anglican Church in Hawthorne on the one-year anniversary of his death.

Family and friends honor Gabriel Isiguzo on the one-year anniversary of his death. (KTLA)

Paramedics respond to a shooting outside strip club in North Hills March 7, 2022. (Onscene.TV)

The suspect, Savin Seng, 38, is wanted for murder of Gabriel Isiguzo, 20, in North Hills on March 7, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department)

“He is highly missed and highly loved,” said Isiguzo’s mother, Uloma Anyanwu. “But his legacy will continue.”

His mother said Isiguzo served his community, was active in his church and was loved by many.

“His assailant is still at large but with the faith of God, I am still standing together with our family and community members,” Anyanwu said.

The suspect is described as a Cambodian man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has multiple tattoos on his arms and body. He is considered armed and dangerous, police said.

After the shooting, Seng reportedly drove off in a 2017 black Honda Accord, according to LAPD.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Gutierrez at 818-374 -9550. The public can also call 1-877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or go online at lacrimestoppers.org.