A suspect is wanted by authorities for allegedly slashing a man at a Rancho Cucamonga McDonald’s on Thursday.

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a McDonald’s restaurant located at 11198 Foothill Boulevard around 10 p.m., according to Rancho Cucamonga sheriffs.

The victim said the male suspect had cut the drive-thru line before making “inappropriate gestures” to other waiting customers.

When the victim exited the drive-thru line, the suspect approached the victim’s car and punctured his rear tire with a knife, authorities said.

A physical altercation followed before the suspect sprayed the victim with an unknown substance and cut the victim’s chest with a knife, causing a laceration.

The suspect fled the scene before deputies arrived and remains at large. He is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon. No suspect vehicle or descriptions were immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Q. Holiday at 909-477-2800. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.