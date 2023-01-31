Detectives with the Long Beach Police Department on Tuesday announced an investigation into a string of commercial burglaries that appear to involve one suspect who was captured on security cameras at several different locations.

The three burglaries occurred on Jan. 28 between 4:50 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

“Each incident involved an unknown suspect wearing similar clothing and using similar tools to make entry into the businesses, and damage and/or remove property,” officials said in a news release.

The first break-in was located at 2940 Clark Avenue, followed by 3950 E. 4th Street and then 3404 E. 4th Street.

In each instance, the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Authorities said they believe all the incidents are related. Detectives are actively pursuing all leads and working to determine if there were any additional incidents.

No further suspect description was provided, nor did police report what was stolen or damaged at each of the three locations.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to contact LBPD Burglary Detail at 562-570-7351. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.