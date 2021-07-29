Suspect wounded in deputy shooting after pursuit in Colton

A pursuit suspect was shot and wounded by a deputy after a chase in Colton Wednesday night, officials said.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. in the area of Sperry Drive and Fairway Avenue in Colton.

The incident unfolded after a deputy tried to stop a vehicle, but the driver did not yield, prompting a chase, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Olivia Bozek said.

“At the end of the pursuit a deputy involved shooting occurred,” Bozek said in a statement. Officials didn’t explain what prompted the use of force, and it’s unclear whether the pursuit suspect was armed.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and received medical treatment, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

No information was available on why the deputy initially tried to stop the vehicle.

An investigation is underway and no further details were immediately available.