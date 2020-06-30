Suspect wounded in Pomona police shooting in Montclair

Pomona police officers shot and wounded a suspect they had tracked to Montclair Monday, officials said.

Officials had released few details by Monday evening, including what led up to the gunfire and what time it erupted.

The suspect was possibly wanted in connection with a homicide investigation, authorities said.

He or she was shot in a confrontation around 3:50 p.m. on the 9500 block of Monte Vista Avenue, just south of the 10 Freeway, and hospitalized in unknown condition, according to police.

Officials said several officers were involved in the shooting. It’s unclear whether the suspect was armed or what prompted them to fire their weapons.

Aerial footage from the scene showed several evidence markers surrounding a silver hatchback that was parked along the curb.

Montclair police are investigating the shooting with assistance from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, according to the Pomona Police Department.

No further details were immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.