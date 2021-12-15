Suspect wounded in South Whittier after deputies open fire while executing ‘high-risk’ search warrant

A suspect was wounded early Wednesday while deputies were executing an assault with a deadly weapon search warrant in South Whittier, sheriff’s officials reported.

The shooting happened around 5:40 a.m. in the 12400 block of Shoemaker Avenue when members of the Special Enforcement Bureau executed a high-risk search warrant in relation to an assault with a deadly weapon investigation that involved a firearm, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

“Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives announced their presence and ordered the individuals to open the door. After non-compliance, forced-entry was made. As the deputies were preparing to make entry, the suspect produced a firearm from inside the location and a deputy involved shooting occurred,” sheriff’s officials said in the statement.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and treated at the scene by paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.

No deputies were injured. 

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

