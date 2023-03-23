A man who had allegedly robbed a bank in Loma Linda was apprehended while running away Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. at a Citi Bank located at 25487 Barton Rd., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, later identified as Scott Malosh, entered the bank, claimed to have a gun and demanded money from employees.

He ran from the location with money stolen from the bank, officials said.

Deputies arrived on the scene and were able to apprehend Malosh as he ran.

Malosh, who was described as being homeless, was booked on suspicion of robbery and remains in custody on $60,000 bail, officials said.