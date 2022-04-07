A suspect in an attempted bank robbery was shot and killed by police in Fontana Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 1:30 p.m. at a Bank of America branch on the 15100 block of Summit Avenue, according to the Fontana Police Department.

The suspect entered the bank location but then fled to a nearby Wendy’s restaurant, police said.

Officers arrived on scene and established a perimeter around the fast food restaurant.

After exiting the business, the suspect was confronted by officers.

The suspect was allegedly armed with a firearm which led to at least one officer opening fire.

The unidentified suspect was hit by police gunfire and was declared dead at the scene.

The person’s name, age and gender have not yet been released by police.

It’s unclear if the suspect was successful in obtaining any cash from the bank.

The shooting and attempted bank robbery are under investigation.