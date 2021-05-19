Another BB or pellet gun shooting took place on the 91 Freeway late Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported about 11 p.m. as the vehicle was headed eastbound in Corona, California Highway Patrol officials confirmed.

Investigators say they are looking into at least 57 similar incidents involving vehicles traveling through Riverside, Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Most of the vehicles involved in the incidents appear to be white.

Authorities have not provided any suspect descriptions.

