A suspected burglar plummeted from a second-story window in East Hollywood Monday night after apparently losing his balance.

The incident occurred around 11:42 p.m. at an apartment building in the 1500 block of North Edgemont Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Norma Eisenman said.

A male suspect was trying to break-in to an occupied apartment on the second floor, when for some reason he fell to the ground, Eisenman said.

The unidentified suspect sustained head injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.

Eisenman said the suspect will be booked for trespassing after he is treated at the hospital.

No one inside the apartment was injured in the incident.