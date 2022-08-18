Police were called to a Mid City neighborhood when a suspected burglar smashed the back window of a Rolls-Royce SUV that was parked in front of a home overnight.

The incident took place in the 1800 block of Stearns Drive around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Video showed the back window of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan had been shattered in the incident.

A resident apparently went outside and confronted the suspect after hearing the vehicle’s alarm go off and dogs barking.

The resident said the thief took off toward La Cienega Boulevard.

It was unclear what items may have been taken from the SUV.

About 12 hours earlier, a violent home invasion robbery occurred a little more than 2 miles away in Beverly Grove.

The intruder in that incident pistol-whipped a 71-year-old woman before fleeing with high-end jewelry.

The woman’s injuries were not life threatening.

No suspect description was available in either incident.