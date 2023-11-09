A man was taken into custody by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies Thursday morning after the alleged carjacker barricaded himself inside a reported stolen car in La Puente.

According to LASD officials, deputies spotted the suspect around 9:15 a.m. driving a vehicle that was reported stolen in the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department Newton Division.

Deputies attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver apparently refused to comply and led authorities on a brief pursuit.

The vehicle then crashed into a trailer near the intersection of Sunset and Fairgrove avenues and became disabled, officials said.

The driver, identified only as a Hispanic man with tattoos on his face, got out of the vehicle and allegedly pointed a gun at deputies.

He eventually got back into the disabled vehicle and remained there as law enforcement officers swarmed the location.

A suspected carjacker was taken into custody after he allegedly led authorities on a pursuit, pointed a gun at them and then locked himself inside the stolen vehicle on Nov. 9, 2023. (KTLA)

Deputies blocked off the area and an armored vehicle and SWAT team responded to the scene.

Video from Sky5 showed about a dozen law enforcement vehicles, including the armored vehicle surrounding the suspect’s vehicle, a black sedan that was heavily damaged.

By around 11 a.m., the suspect was taken into custody by law enforcement, although the details of his apprehension were not immediately clear.

Tonopah Middle School, which is located by the scene where the incident took place, was placed on a brief lockdown due to the heavy law enforcement presence, LASD officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.