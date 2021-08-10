Suspected carjacking, stabbing that left man hospitalized in Koreatown area under investigation

Police investigate a stabbing and possible carjacking in the Koreatown area on Aug. 10, 2021. (KTLA)

A reported stabbing and carjacking that left a man hospitalized is under investigation along the Koreatown-Westlake border Tuesday morning.

Police responded to an auto theft call in the 400 block of South Virgil Avenue just after 3:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Arriving officers found a man in his 30s who was suffering from stab wounds.

The man told officers that he chased a carjacker to West 5th Street and Virgil Avenue where he was stabbed during a confrontation.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on his condition.

No description of the attacker was given.

