Suspected carjacking, stabbing that left man hospitalized in Koreatown area under investigation

A reported stabbing and carjacking that left a man hospitalized is under investigation along the Koreatown-Westlake border Tuesday morning.
Police responded to an auto theft call in the 400 block of South Virgil Avenue just after 3:30 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.
Arriving officers found a man in his 30s who was suffering from stab wounds.
The man told officers that he chased a carjacker to West 5th Street and Virgil Avenue where he was stabbed during a confrontation.
The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no word on his condition.
No description of the attacker was given.