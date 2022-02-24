Suspected child predator arrested in Fontana; police search for more possible victims

Rudy Escarsida is seen in an image provided by the Fontana Police Department on Feb. 24, 2022.

Fontana police said Thursday that they are searching for additional possible victims of a man they described as a child predator suspected of possessing and manufacturing child pornography.

Detectives from the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children task force served a search warrant Wednesday at the residence of 18-year-old Rudy Escarsida in the 7900 block of Sewell Avenue, the Police Department stated in a release.

During the search, detectives say they found and seized multiple items of evidence relating to child sexual abuse.

Escarsida was arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and multiple “hands-on” sexual offenses, the Police Department stated.

Detectives are searching for additional victims that may have had contact with Escarsida through his Instagram screen names “srt.rudy” and “tatiaanaa04”.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Police Department at hkouroubacalis@fontana.org.