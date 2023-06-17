A teenager was killed and two more were injured after a crash in Baldwin Hills that is believed to have been caused by a DUI driver.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a vehicle traveling southbound on La Brea Avenue near Coliseum Street made a left turn in front of a vehicle carrying three teenagers that was traveling northbound on La Brea Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.

The driver of the vehicle carrying the three teenagers, an 18-year-old Hispanic male, was transported to a local hospital where he died.

The two passengers of the vehicle, two 17-year-old females, were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Authorities believe that the driver of the southbound vehicle was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

It is unknown if the driver of the second car was arrested or what their condition is.