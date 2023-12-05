A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after a crash that left his two passengers dead and forced the closure of southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway through Santa Fe Springs Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported at 1:39 a.m. just north of Carmenita Road, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

A Honda Accord struck a big rig that was stopped on the shoulder of the freeway, CHP Sgt. Olivera said.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal crash in Santa Fe Springs on Dec. 5, 2023. (OnScene.TV)

It was unclear why the big rig was stopped but the driver of the Honda drifted onto the shoulder and hit the back of the truck.

Three men were inside the Honda at the time of the crash.

Two male passengers, including one who was ejected from the vehicle, died in the collision, Olivera said.

“The driver was taken to UCI [Medical Center] and he’s been arrested for DUI,” Olivera said.

Video from the scene showed the driver conscious and speaking as he was being taken to an ambulance. His name wasn’t immediately released.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years and this is a pretty bad one,” Olivera said.

A SigAlert was issued for all lanes of the Southbound 5 Freeway at Carmenita Road.

The HOV lane later opened but the four remaining lanes will remain closed until further notice, the CHP stated on X, formerly Twitter.