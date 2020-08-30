Suspected DUI driver, 19, arrested in hit-and-run crash in Gardena that killed the other driver

Authorities arrested a 19-year-old man accused of driving under the influence when he crashed into another car in Gardena, killing the other driver, police said Saturday.

Isaiah Lono was allegedly driving a stolen Dodge pickup truck when he slammed into a Nissan Sentra near West Redondo Beach Boulevard and South Vermont Avenue on Saturday, according to the Gardena Police Department. He is accused of getting out of the truck and running away after the collision.

Officers responded at 11:50 a.m. to the area, where the driver of the Nissan was suffering from serious injuries. First responders took her to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, where she died from her wounds, police said. Her identity has not been released by police.

Meanwhile, officers later found and arrested Lono, a resident of Hawthorne.

Police said he is suspected of homicide, vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run and and driving under the influence.

Anyone with information can reach Sgt. Matthew Hassoldt at 310-217-6183.