Suspected DUI driver apprehended after allegedly crashing into CHP patrol vehicle in Monterey Park

A CHP vehicle damaged in a crash on May 13, 2021 is shown in a photo shared by the agency on May 17, 2021.

A man suspected of being under the influence was apprehended last week after allegedly crashing into a car and a California Highway Patrol vehicle along the 60 Freeway in Monterey Park, officials said Monday.

The first crash occurred about 10:50 p.m. May 13 on the eastbound side of the highway just west of Greenwood Avenue, CHP Officer Gina Jojola told KTLA.

The driver fled that scene and a short time later crashed into a CHP vehicle stopped in the No. 3 lane as the officer was assisting Caltrans with a closure on the freeway, officials said in an Instagram post.

The back of the patrol vehicle was damaged, but the officer was able to get it moving again and catch up with the driver as he attempted to exit the freeway.

The 35-year-old driver was eventually detained, cited on suspicion of DUI and released, Jojola said.

Neither the officer nor the suspect were injured.