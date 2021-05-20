Suspected DUI driver arrested after crash kills 19-year-old pedestrian in Orange

Orange police arrested a suspected drunk driver accused of hitting and killing a 19-year-old pedestrian after running a red light, authorities said Thursday.

Sitani Pinomi, a 39-year-old resident of Orange, was driving with a suspended license at the time of the crash and has been convicted of DUI in the past, according to police.

The crash occurred about 10:09 p.m. Wednesday when Pinomi struck the 19-year-old in a pickup truck while the victim was in a crosswalk at the intersection of Tustin Street and Heim Avenue, police said. He had been walking home from his job at Starbucks.

“He was in the crosswalk, crossing legally, when he was struck by an F-250 truck,” Sgt. Phil McMullin said.

A witness told authorities the truck was driving south along Tustin Street and did not stop for the red light upon reaching the intersection on Heim, according to police. The victim, who pronounced dead at the scene, is also a resident of Orange but police have not released his identity.

Pinomi remained at the scene after the crash and was later booked into Orange County Jail.

Anyone with information is urged by police to reach Officer Suarez at 714-744-7342.