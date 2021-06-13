Suspected DUI driver arrested after man in wheelchair fatality struck in Long Beach

A suspected DUI driver was arrested after a pedestrian in a wheelchair was fatally struck on a street in Long Beach late Saturday while pushing a shopping cart full of belongings, police reported.

The fatal crash happened at 11:19 p.m. at the intersection of Stearns Street and Radnor Avenue. Responding officers found a 2016 Honda Civic that had struck the male pedestrian who was in a wheelchair, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Officers performed life-saving measurers on the pedestrian until Long Beach Fire Department personnel arrived on scene and continued the efforts, but the man died at the scene.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the 2016 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Stearns Street when the pedestrian was crossing southbound on Stearns Street in an unmarked crosswalk,” police said in the news release. “The pedestrian was in a wheelchair and pushing a shopping cart full of his belongings when the Honda Civic struck the pedestrian in the unmarked crosswalk.”

The driver of the Honda Civic was identified as 26-year-old Joseph Maez of Long Beach. He was arrested and booked for driving under the influence of alcohol and for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, police said.

The man’s identity was being withheld pending notification of his family.

Maez is being held on $100,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Det. Shawn Loughlin or Det. Kelsey Myers of the Long Beach Police Department Collision Investigation Detail at 562-570-7355. Anonymous tips may be submitted through “LA Crime Stoppers” by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), downloading the “P3 Tips” app to your smartphone or by visiting LACrimeStoppers.org.