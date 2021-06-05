Suspected DUI driver arrested after multivehicle crash in Lakewood leaves 2 dead, 3 injured

An investigation is underway after a violent, multi-car crash left two people dead Friday night in Lakewood, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 10:06 p.m. Friday along the 6100 block of South Street, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, leaving two men dead, police said. The L.A. County Coroner has identified them as men in their 40s.

Three other people were injured, one of them critically, as a result of the crash.

Authorities have not released further details on the cause of the crash, but one person has been arrested for being suspected of driving under the influence.

John Fenoglio reports for the KTLA 5 News on June 5, 2021.