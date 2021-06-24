Suspected DUI driver charged in Long Beach crash that killed man in wheelchair

A 26-year-old man suspected of fatally striking a man in a wheelchair in Long Beach earlier this month has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, officials said Thursday.

Joseph Maez, of Long Beach, also faces counts of driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood-alcohol content causing injury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on June 12, when he allegedly struck a 59-year-old man in a wheelchair who was pushing a cart full of his belongings across Stearns Street at Radnor Avenue in the Los Altos neighborhood.

The victim died at the scene.

Maez is set to be arraigned on July 2.

The case remains under investigation by the Long Beach Police Department.