A suspected DUI driver was taken into custody late Wednesday after crashing into a building in Pacoima and starting a small fire.

Los Angeles police began pursuing the SUV in the area of Van Nuys Blvd. and Sutter Avenue around 11:45 p.m., authorities said.

“The person gained speed and lost control at the railroad tracks…ended up going through the gate and into the wall,” LAPD Sgt. Jeremy Stafford told KTLA.

The impact sparked a small fire and caused extensive damage to the building.

“The responding officers pulled the woman passenger out. The driver had already crawled out,” Stafford said.

A small dog was pulled from the wreckage of the vehicle. Sept. 14, 2022 (Key News)

Both the male driver, who was taken into custody, and his female passenger were conscious and breathing, Stafford said.

Police also rescued a small dog, which appeared to be unharmed, from the wreckage of the vehicle.