Suspected DUI driver in Ventura crash charged in death of teenager

A driver who was arrested in a suspected DUI crash off the 101 Freeway in Ventura, leaving one teenager dead and another severely injured, had been charged, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Nelson Manuel Rivas, 22, of Oxnard was charged with felony violations of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and child endangerment, the DA’s office said.

Rivas was arrested on June 20 by the California Highway Patrol after he was seen driving south on the 101 Freeway near Victoria Avenue around 4:20 a.m Saturday, when he lost control and ended up off the road and overturned down a dirt embankment, according to a news release from the CHP.

Both teenagers were passengers in a 2005 Nissan Sentra. At the time of the crash, neither teenager was wearing a seatbelt and they were both ejected from the vehicle, the crash report stated.

The 16-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the other 17-year-old girl was taken to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment of major injuries.

The identities of the teenagers, both from Ventura County, have not been released by authorities.

Rivas received moderate injuries from the crash.

He was originally arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and gross vehicular manslaughter, according to CHP.

Rivas is scheduled to appear in court on June 25 and is currently in custody with bail set at $85,000.