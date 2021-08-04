Suspected DUI driver involved in fatal hit-and-run outside Santa Monica bar he had been asked to leave: Police

A man has been charged with murder in a hit-and crash that happened in Santa Monica after he was kicked out of a bar, police said Wednesday.

The incident unfolded early Monday after the suspect, 29-year-old Nicholas Sloan of Culver City, was asked by staff to leave Busby’s Bar/Restaurant, according to a Santa Monica Police Department news release.

Enraged by the demand, Sloan retrieved his Porsche Panamera and apparently tried to intentionally run over a patron near the front of the establishment, police said, citing evidence and witness statements. Instead, the suspect allegedly struck the victim and sped off.

Officers responded around 1:05 a.m. to the 3100 block of Santa Monica Boulevard, where the bar is located, and found the male victim at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to the release.

Witnesses described the dark-colored Porsche to investigators and the vehicle was later pulled over for speeding near Ventura Boulevard and Corbin Avenue, in Tarzana, police said.

Sloan was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence before Santa Monica police detectives took him into custody.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has charged him with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and DUI, the release said.

Sloan was held on $2 million bail.

An investigation into the deadly hit-and-run is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Tavera by dialing 310-458-2201 ext. 2256 or emailing ismael.tavera@smgov.net. Calls can also be directed to the Police Department’s watch commander at 310-458-8427.